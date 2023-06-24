Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra has said she was forced to do sexual tasks by the makers of the reality show Social Currency on Netflix

Ramanand Sagar's great-granddaughter Sakshi Chopra accuses Netflix show makers of sexual harassment

Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra, who is the daughter of Moti Sagar, has levelled some grave allegations against the Netflix reality show, Social Currency. Sakshi was a participant on the reality show with other influencers like Ruhi Singh, Bhavin Bhanushali, Mridul Madhok and actor Parth Samthaan.

Sakshi apparently did not have a good experience on the show and she expressed her views in a detailed post on Instagram. She has accused the creators of the Netflix show of "forcing her to do sexual tasks". She has also accused them of fraud and false assurances prior to signing the contract.

According to her account, the show’s makers allegedly coerced her into engaging in sexual activities, such as allowing strangers to dance with her at a club in Goa, making inappropriate remarks, and having strangers scratch her back while making orgasmic sounds on the street.

Her Instagram post read, “SEXUAL HARASSMENT at @netflix_in @solproductions_ ... They mislead me into believing it’s ONLY a game show with fun tasks like singing, content creation - No gossip no drama ONLY games. They didn’t give us food, not even behind the cameras... Tasks like having strangers scratch your back & make orgasming sounds on the street, or you don’t get food. Let strangers in a goa club dance w you, pass sexual dirty remarks - or you don’t get food. no matter how I choose to dress, it does not allow you to outrage my modesty publicly, force me to do sexual tasks or you will not give me food, are you’ll ok?"

Sakshi added that she tried to communicate with her mother, but wasn't allowed to. She continued, "My mama had no idea what was going on in the show as they were monitoring every call & message & when I tried to tell her about these tasks & sexual harassment they SNATCHED the phone from my hand, after that they didn’t let me call anymore. all I could tell her was please get me out of this show anyhow."

Sakshi’s post got her support from her fans in the comment section. Many of her followers condemned such. One person wrote, “We’re with you in this, it’s a pity that people take for granted the choices of the way we dress! You are strong, you’re bold nothing can take away you’re voice!!! We’re here” Another person urged Netflix to investigate.

The streaming platform is yet to respond to Sakshi's allegations.