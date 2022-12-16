Randeep Hooda to ride a horse at 70th Anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic ties

The actor will be a special guest at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India & Japan at an exclusive function in the capital city
Pic Courtesy: PR
Actor Randeep Hooda will be a special guest at the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India & Japan. he will be accompanied by close friend filmmaker & branding specialist Rahul Mittra at an exclusive function that is being planned to be held in the capital city. The event has been scheduled for Sunday, December 18th.
While Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey will preside over the function, Suzuki Hiroshi (Japanese Ambassador to India), representatives of Japan Association Delhi, Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India, Japan Foundation New Delhi, JETRO New Delhi Office, JICA India Office and JNTO Delhi Office expected to attend this coveted event. Besides them, there are also the top diplomats and corporate honchos of both the countries are expected to attend the event.
The anniversary celebrations will include horse-riding performances of Yabusame and Tent pegging. For the unversed, Yabusame happens to be one of Japan’s traditional martial arts. On the other hand, Tent pegging is a cavalry sport of ancient origin and is widely played in India. The highlight of the event will be the actor and equestrian Randeep Hooda riding a horse. Besides that, he is also expected to deliver a keynote address on the occasion.
Speaking of Randeep Hooda, the actor has been recently receiving encouraging response for his Netflix original series CAT. The series was about Gurnaam Singh, who gets compelled to become a police informant once again in spite of donning a new identity and moving forward in life. While on ‘CAT’, Danish Sood, the actor who played Randeep Hooda’s brother said that he enjoyed being a part of the web series.
Besides CAT, Randeep Hooda is also all set to make his directorial debut with the upcoming film, 'SwatantryaVeer Savarkar'. The film is based on the great leader V. D. Savarkar. The film will be reportedly shot in Maharashtra and London.