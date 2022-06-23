'Rangbaaz' renewed for another season, to be headlined by Vineet Kumar Singh

The 6-episode series also stars Geetanjali Kulkarni, Sudhanva Deshpande, Ashok Pathak, Soham Majumdar, Prashant Narayanan and others in pivotal roles

Picture Courtesy: PR

After the success of the first two seasons of its gangster drama ‘Rangbaaz’, ZEE5 has announced another season of the show. Written by Siddharth Mishra, directed by Sachin Pathak and produced by JAR Pictures, ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ will star Vineet Kumar Singh and Aakanksha Singh in leading roles. The show is helmed by Navdeep Singh, who has NH10 and Manorama Six Feet Under to his directorial credits.



This season is centred around Vineet’s character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) and charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As he gains power and money through his exploits, he also funnels his resources to help the people. His image as a Robin Hood type character begins to solidify and he starts to feel accepted and validated. However, does he confuse fear for respect? This rise and the subsequent fall of Saheb reflects his journey from an unformed idealism to manipulative cynicism.

Showrunner Navdeep Singh said, “I have been a fan of the earlier seasons of Rangbaaz as this dark world of gangster politics fascinates me. Hence, I was excited to be a part of this season and chalk out a new character with distinct shades of good and bad. ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ uncovers the epic life and times of Saheb while also charting the story and the politics of Bihar as the two are shown to be inextricably woven together. For those who love ‘rajneeti’, this is the show you have been waiting for! I hope that viewers enjoy this showcase of power and politics as we have tried to keep it as real as possible”.



Rangbaaz Season 3 will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 soon.