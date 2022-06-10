Ranveer vs Wild: Ranveer Singh comes together with Bear Grylls for an adventurous journey

After Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and PM Narendra Modi now Ranveer Singh is ready to go on this adventurous and thrilling trip with Grylls

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his energetic persona and impactful onscreen performances, is all set to go on a wild ride with the king of the Wild- Bear Grylls in India's first interactive adventure special "Ranveer VS Wild with Bear Grylls' which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8.

"Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in " the actor captioned sharing the teaser of the thrilling episode.

In the teaser, Ranveer Singh can be seen in a complete adventure avatar with none other than Bear Grylls. "Button dabaiye, aur meri jaan bachaiye", 83' actor is seen requesting to the audience in the teaser.

