Rasika Dugal: Shows how women navigate patriarchy

Rasika says upcoming season of 'Delhi Crime', besides being a taut police procedural, questions everyday instances of gender bias

Rasika Dugal is intimately familiar with the character of IPS officer Neeti Singh, having played her skilfully in the first season of Delhi Crime. But as work on the second instalment began, the actor went back to the basics to get reacquainted with her role. A big part of the prep entailed shadowing the same police officer who had helped her in the maiden season. “When I was cast as Neeti Singh in the first season, I asked them to introduce me to a police officer who had the same [rank] because I wanted to ensure that I didn’t get the protocols wrong. My character has been promoted to ACP in season two. When I called the cop this time around, she said she too has become an ACP. I went to the police station for five to six days [to study her]. It was the most fascinating experience because the variety of cases that police officers have to deal with is mind-boggling,” says Dugal.

In the upcoming edition of the Emmy Award-winning Netflix offering, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi — essayed by Shefali Shah — and her team are in pursuit of the Kachcha Baniyan gang that wreaked havoc in Delhi. While the crimes take centre-stage, Dugal says director Tanuj Chopra has beautifully used Vartika and Neeti’s tracks to highlight how women have to combat society’s patriarchy, every step of the way. “Neeti is trying hard to manage her personal and professional life. That’s a story that the audience will connect emotionally with. Through little [instances], this season shows how women navigate patriarchy.”

