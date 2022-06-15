Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with 'Aranyak'

The actress who had her fair share of success in the '90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak'. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike

Raveena Tandon. Pic/Shadab Khan

National Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon says she is more interested in portraying strong women on-screen and in the recent past, she has rejected multiple scripts to avoid being typecast.

The actress who had her fair share of success in the '90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak'. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike.

Talking about how she wants to take her career to the next level, post the success of the web series, as well as the commercially successful film 'KGF: Chapter 2', Raveena revealed her strategy.

