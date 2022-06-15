Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with Aranyak

Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with 'Aranyak'

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The actress who had her fair share of success in the '90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak'. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike

Raveena Tandon rejected nearly 20 scripts before OTT debut with 'Aranyak'

Raveena Tandon. Pic/Shadab Khan


National Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon says she is more interested in portraying strong women on-screen and in the recent past, she has rejected multiple scripts to avoid being typecast.

The actress who had her fair share of success in the '90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series 'Aranyak'. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike.




Talking about how she wants to take her career to the next level, post the success of the web series, as well as the commercially successful film 'KGF: Chapter 2', Raveena revealed her strategy.


Show full article

raveena tandon Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK