Regena Cassandrra, who is headlining the Hindi web series, Madhue Bhandarkar's The Wives, reflects on how Bollywood hasn’t welcomed South cinema’s leading ladies. She shares how they are often judged by their language

As a viewer, Regena Cassandrra always admired filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s commitment to telling honest stories about women. So, when she was approached for The Wives, it was an easy yes. Through the series, the director wants to dive into the glamorous but turbulent lives of star wives. Cassandrra, who recently wrapped up the series’ first schedule, says she is having a ball working with the filmmaker.

“Madhur sir doesn’t interfere too much unless he feels that you need to amp up the performance or bring it down. I love how he brings out honesty in his actors without doing too much,” she says of the Page 3 (2005) director.

Sonali Kulkarni and Mouni Roy also star in ‘The Wives’

Having forayed into Hindi cinema with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019), Cassandrra has starred in Rocket Boys and Jaat. The actor says juggling Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema has its share of difficulties. “There has been so much talk around why South Indian actors haven’t broken into Bollywood. The main reason is the language barrier. I’ve been told, ‘Wow, your Hindi is so good for a South Indian.’ I’d like to take it as a compliment, but it’s also sad. The South film industry has welcomed North Indians to be a part of our cinema. I wish it was more apparent in Bollywood as well.”