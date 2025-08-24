Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sana Makbul returns to work with web series When life forced me to slow down

Sana Makbul returns to work with web series: 'When life forced me to slow down..'

Updated on: 24 August,2025 06:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sana revealed that her absence was due to her battle with liver cirrhosis, diagnosed in 2020, which forced her to focus on her health and take a break from work

Sana Makbul returns to work with web series: 'When life forced me to slow down..'

Sana Makbul

Listen to this article
Sana Makbul returns to work with web series: 'When life forced me to slow down..'
x
00:00

Actress Sana Makbul is back in action after a brief break, this time with a powerful comeback in a women-oriented web series. While her absence had sparked multiple speculations, the reality was far from it. Sana was quietly recovering and preparing herself for a project that truly resonated with her heart.

Actress Sana Makbul is back in action after a brief break, this time with a powerful comeback in a women-oriented web series. While her absence had sparked multiple speculations, the reality was far from it. Sana was quietly recovering and preparing herself for a project that truly resonated with her heart.

On returning back to work



Talking about her journey, Sana shares, “When life forced me to slow down, I realised how often women put themselves last their dreams, their health, their happiness. That’s why returning with a women-oriented story feels so right. It’s my way of saying we all deserve second chances, and we all deserve to be heard.”


The series focuses on women’s emotions, strength, and resilience a theme that deeply connects with Sana’s personal experiences. By choosing this project for her return, she wants to bring forward stories that highlight courage, hope, and self-discovery, reminding audiences that setbacks don’t define anyone’s future.

When Sana opened up about Liver Cirrhosis

Earlier, Sana opened up about her liver cirrhosis. She shared, “I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver.”

She further revealed, "It's said that when everything is going well, then something happens. I think with me also that happened when my career was taking off, and I had to take a pause. I was working non stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating, not physically, but internally. And I think for the last one and a half years I have been doing that. I have been just focusing on me, myself and my health, mentally, emotionally, and physically drained."

Now on the journey to recovery and already shooting, Sana’s comeback isn’t just professional, it’s personal. It’s about embracing life again, breaking perceptions, and showing that a pause doesn’t mean the end of the story.

With a fresh chapter beginning on-screen, Sana Makbul is all set to inspire with her work and her journey.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Sana Makbul Bigg Boss OTT indian television television news Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK