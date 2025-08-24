Sana revealed that her absence was due to her battle with liver cirrhosis, diagnosed in 2020, which forced her to focus on her health and take a break from work

Actress Sana Makbul is back in action after a brief break, this time with a powerful comeback in a women-oriented web series. While her absence had sparked multiple speculations, the reality was far from it. Sana was quietly recovering and preparing herself for a project that truly resonated with her heart.

Actress Sana Makbul is back in action after a brief break, this time with a powerful comeback in a women-oriented web series. While her absence had sparked multiple speculations, the reality was far from it. Sana was quietly recovering and preparing herself for a project that truly resonated with her heart.

On returning back to work

Talking about her journey, Sana shares, “When life forced me to slow down, I realised how often women put themselves last their dreams, their health, their happiness. That’s why returning with a women-oriented story feels so right. It’s my way of saying we all deserve second chances, and we all deserve to be heard.”

The series focuses on women’s emotions, strength, and resilience a theme that deeply connects with Sana’s personal experiences. By choosing this project for her return, she wants to bring forward stories that highlight courage, hope, and self-discovery, reminding audiences that setbacks don’t define anyone’s future.

When Sana opened up about Liver Cirrhosis

Earlier, Sana opened up about her liver cirrhosis. She shared, “I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. It has no specific symptoms... in this, my body cells are attacking the organ, so in my case, it’s sometimes Lupus; it hits your kidneys or causes arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which is a muscle condition. I have it with the liver.”

She further revealed, "It's said that when everything is going well, then something happens. I think with me also that happened when my career was taking off, and I had to take a pause. I was working non stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating, not physically, but internally. And I think for the last one and a half years I have been doing that. I have been just focusing on me, myself and my health, mentally, emotionally, and physically drained."

Now on the journey to recovery and already shooting, Sana’s comeback isn’t just professional, it’s personal. It’s about embracing life again, breaking perceptions, and showing that a pause doesn’t mean the end of the story.

With a fresh chapter beginning on-screen, Sana Makbul is all set to inspire with her work and her journey.