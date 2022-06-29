Breaking News
Ahead of Maha floor test, BJP demands protection for rebel MLAs
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Shoorveer Trailer The Aadil Khan starrer promises a thrilling nail biting series

'Shoorveer' Trailer: The Aadil Khan-starrer promises a thrilling, nail-biting series

Updated on: 29 June,2022 08:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The recently released trailer of the series also highlights the solid performances audiences can expect from the show

'Shoorveer' Trailer: The Aadil Khan-starrer promises a thrilling, nail-biting series

Picture Courtesy: PR


Shoorveer is a thrilling, nail-biting series that takes audiences through the story of how an elite unit undertakes a mission that will test the limits of their courage and grit, ‘Shoorveer’ directed by Kanishk Varma has all the ingredients of a binge-worthy show.

The recently released trailer of the series also highlights the solid performances audiences can expect from the show, with Aadil Khan truly standing out from the ensemble.





After proving his mettle as a performer in Special Ops 1.5 alongside Kay Kay Menon, the young actor pushed the envelope with ‘Shoorveer’ and apart from the intensive prep also underwent a body transformation for his role of the fierce and feisty army officer Salim Kamali.

What’s interesting is that while certain action stars aren't popular for their acting prowess, going by the trailer of ‘Shoorveer’ Aadil Khan seems to be the entire package – Looking every bit the part and being convincing in it too!

The actor in his very first debut Bollywood film ‘Shikhara’ ,  was cast as the main lead by award-winning filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Aadil received rave reviews for his author-backed role in the film and later went on to take the OTT platform by storm!

Shoorveer will be out on Disney + Hotstar on 15th July.

web series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK