Sisterhood, with a side of shots

As Four More Shots Please wraps up its final leg in Italy, showrunner Rangita says third season will probe deeper into leads’ friendship

Rangita Pritish Nandy

Creator-showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy can heave a sigh of relief — the team has wrapped up the final schedule of Four More Shots Please in Italy. The Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J-starrer was among the many projects impacted by the pandemic. While director Joyeeta Patpatia took the third season on floors in Mumbai in March 2021, the team had to take a break soon after, owing to the second wave of the pandemic. But the hurdles did not deter Nandy or the unit as they focused on telling the story of the four friends, complete with new experiences and hardships. “We shot [between] multiple lockdowns in the pandemic, braved a new way of working on the set and off it,” recounts the showrunner.

A still from the series

The upcoming season of the Amazon Prime Video show has been shot across south Mumbai, Punjab, and Milan. Nandy says that writers Devika Bhagat and Ishita Moitra have delved deeper into the friendship of the lead characters. “This is our most personal season. The audience met the girls in the first season, and saw them struggle, falter and pick themselves up in the second [instalment]. The upcoming season will bring viewers the closest to the [characters] and their sisterhood.”

