Updated on: 04 July,2022 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Uma Ramasubramanian | uma@mid-day.com

Bagging first act as protagonist with Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd, Amruta Subhash says shape, size don’t hamper opportunities

Small screen's big heart

Amruta Subhash has established herself as a powerful performer with films like Gully Boy, however, it is only now, after spending decades in the industry, that she has bagged her first project as the protagonist. Her appointment for the leading role in Zee 5’s Saas Bahu Aur Achaar Pvt Ltd, she says, is testimony of sorts that women can find prominent parts well into their 40s. 

Subhash says, “It is powerful to be a protagonist at this point in my career. To be part of a story that revolves around you is great. [Actors] stress about their physical appearances, and wonder if they will get opportunities to play the protagonist. But, you can be anything, and your story can still be told. You could be of any colour, or size, nothing matters. You only need to have honesty.”




Subhash plays a home-maker, a role that she says she couldn’t personally relate to. “I enjoy more freedom as Amruta, and have never faced the kind of challenges that this character does. But I respect and value homemakers. Usually, people stereotype the relationship between a daughter and her mother-in-law. But it was liberating to see this unique relationship in this show. There is humour in this relationship, and she is also my business partner.” 

