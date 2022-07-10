'Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' teaser shares a glimpse of the beginning of the journey

Official new teaser of the Amazon Original series to be out on July 14

'Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power' still/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Amazon Prime Video today dropped a 60-second sneak peek of the highly anticipated series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The highly anticipated series premieres exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world. J.R.R. Tolkien’s fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history takes centre stage in this epic drama set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books. In this: 60s sneak peek, an ominous sign in the night sky raises questions for the inhabitants of Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to start streaming from September 2nd onwards across multiple languages worldwide including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The new series aims at showing the crucial role played by the Battalions of Orcs, in a more realistic way. The Amazon series is set in the Second Age, and the Orcs will be seen in a different form.

Looking back to the series when towards Tolkien's First Age, the Orcs were demolished nearly to the point of extinction in the War of Wrath. Since the highly anticipated 'The Rings of Power' will be taking place in the Second Age, we will meet the creatures as they're scattered across Middle-Earth.

