Sona Mohapatra: A single statement by a woman can start a raging controversy

Singer Sona Mohapatra, recently caught up with mid-day.com to speak about her film 'Shut up Sona' a tongue-in-cheek take at a feisty female singer's unrelenting fight for an equal space in modern day India, dealing with trolls and much more.

How did 'Shut up Sona' come up?

The name is meant to be tongue-in-cheek with a dash of irony! It sums up my journey as a free-spirited, opinionated woman and female artiste who sings her own tune loud in a world where women are constantly asked to be ‘quieter’. It’s the line I’ve heard most often, from gatekeepers of public opinion who keep reminding me that I should, ‘know my place and stay there’ or that I should just shut up and sing. The film contextualizes why I don't shut up and the price I have to pay. The film apart from this constant conflict, is a window into the exciting life of travel and performance of a desi music star. Immodest as I might sound, I believe it is a first of its kind in India !

You have also been vocal about LGBTQIA+rights...

An artiste's biggest job is to imagine and bring to life if possible, an inclusive and safe world for every human being. I was brought up in a sheltered fauji background but have always had a deep connect with the marginalized , excluded and the misunderstood. I have never had an issue with accepting unconventional choices and when I became a performing artist, I met so many beautiful people who did not fit into any boxes. I was then driven to learn more about them and today some of my best friends are from the LGBTQ+ community. I inherently connect to their feeling of being sidelined by the mainstream while constantly fighting back to be included basis merit. It's incredible that we finally have the freedom to celebrate Pride Month but my message is simply that we continue to push for more rights and not shut up. Right now, while the representation for female artists at music festivals like an NH7 had slowly gone up from their standard 4% to 10 % in the recent years after incessant call outs by me about the lack of representation , the same for LGBTQIA+ artistes for instance, is nil. It is time to ask for greater inclusivity in all spheres & specially those that impact pop culture so positively . I'm counting on the youth of India to bring about more positive shifts.

Being active and opinionated on social media you have supporters as well as trolls. How do you ensure the negativity doesn't affect you?

There was a time when I was mercilessly trolled for days altogether, sent of rape and gang rape threats in thousands, inundated with morphed naked porn images, and threatened with loss of work. All of this however said more about the society we live in than about me. This kind of poison is becoming increasingly normalized because people have come to believe that it might be right. It is okay for powerful men to talk rubbish and misbehave but unacceptable if a woman calls them out. There is no accountability for bad behavior but a single statement by a woman can start a raging controversy and put her in the eye of a toxic storm. As for how I deal with negativity, well, I don't. I live my life the way I want to. I am not here to conform. I am unapologetically me at all times. And that is my answer to all those who want me to change. Be it my well-earned belly or my opinions, I won't lose them just to appease those who are not used to dealing with an assertive woman. I am not intimidated by paid bot armies or ecosystems built only to attack people who are not servile. Social media’s biggest advantage is that it can fuel meaningful, nuanced conversations but is often used to advance toxic agendas and to dumb down people. Change can be slow and painful but it is inevitable so no matter how painful the path may be, it is important to keep the conversation and the good fight going.

Which are your upcoming projects?

I’ve got some really special songs lined up for release this year so watch this space. Two of my latest music videos from the documentary, the title track ‘Lal Pari Mastani’ and ‘Piya Se Naina’ have come out, which is a cumulative effort of the band and the artist in me to capture the essence of love, joy, freedom. Can’t wait to share the others in the pipeline with the world. I am also evaluating options to prioritising the shooting on a couple of other promising projects. The coming years will see me telling several stories, be it via songs , films or even short content.

