Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > onali Bendre Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar spotted shooting for The Broken News Season 2 in Mumbai
<< Back to Elections 2024

onali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar spotted shooting for 'The Broken News' Season 2 in Mumbai

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The cast of the newsroom drama 'The Broken News' -- Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar -- were spotted shooting for the second season

onali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar spotted shooting for 'The Broken News' Season 2 in Mumbai

Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
onali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar spotted shooting for 'The Broken News' Season 2 in Mumbai
x
00:00

The cast of the newsroom drama 'The Broken News' -- Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar -- were spotted shooting for the second season of the series in Andheri, Mumbai, on Monday.


The visuals show Sonali wearing a blue denim co-ord set. The 49-year-old actress looked gorgeous in the outfit with nude brown lips, smokey eyes, and her hair styled in soft waves. She rounded off the look with red pointed heels.


'The Broken News' revolves around the rivalry between two news channels -- 'Awaaz Bharati' and 'Josh 24/7'.


Sonali plays Ameena Qureshi, the head of 'Awaaz Bharati'.

Shriya, who essays the character of Radha Bhargava, was spotted wearing a grey short dress, pairing it with a black blazer. Her outfit was completed with black heels.

Jaideep, who plays Dipankar Sanyal, the head of 'Josh 24x7', was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue denim shirt, and matching trousers. He completed his look with a red beanie cap.

The series directed by Vinay Waikul also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Aakash Khurana, and Mugdha Godse, among others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonali bendre Jaideep Ahlawat Entertainment News Web Series Entertainment Top Stories bollywood
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK