Sonali Bendre on 'The Broken News' success: Overwhelmed with all the love

Helmed by Vinay Waikul, ‘The Broken News’ has gone on to clock 100Mn+ streaming minutes and 6Mn+ views in a week since its premiere

Picture Courtesy: PR

‘The Broken News’ premiered on 10th June on Zee5. The series not only marked Sonali Bendre’s return to acting but also marked ZEE5 and BBC India’s first collaboration.

Helmed by Vinay Waikul, ‘The Broken News’ has gone on to clock 100Mn+ streaming minutes and 6Mn+ views in a week since its premiere. Centred around a pair of rival television channels operating out of the same Mumbai building, the 8-part series represents two opposing philosophies of journalism and immerses the viewers in the behind-the-scenes workings of a newsroom. It also addresses some pressing questions and reflects the current realities operating in the world's largest democracy.

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “The Broken News is very close to our heart and one of the most courageous shows we have created until now. Set in today’s contemporary world, it attempts to authentically depict the world of TV journalism and the era of breaking news in all its shades, making for an engaging and thought-provoking watch. It is heartening to see an encouraging response from the viewers, and it strengthens our belief that the audiences today are eager to accept complex storytelling and flawed characters. Director Vinay Vaikul has managed to successfully weave these complex characters into a compelling story, and it was an absolute pleasure collaborating with BBC India for this show. We could not have been happier to have phenomenal actors like Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jaideep Ahlawat with a bunch of other fantastic actors to bring these characters to life.”

Show full article