Sonam, who returns to the screen after four years with Blind, on how she jumped at the chance of working on a Ghosh thriller.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Blind

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor: Happy to lead Sujoy Ghosh’s new kahaani x 00:00

I’m glad people have liked the trailer. That’s half the battle won,” says Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, gearing up for this week’s release, Blind. The actor had gone missing from our screens since The Zoya Factor in 2019, barring a cameo in AK vs AK (2020). She knew she wanted a powerful story to mark her return. Her search ended with director Shome Makhija’s Blind. An adaptation of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, the thriller sees Kapoor as a visually-impaired police officer in pursuit of a serial killer, essayed by Purab Kohli.

Sujoy Ghosh

ADVERTISEMENT

Kapoor says she gave her nod to the JioCinema offering primarily because of producer Sujoy Ghosh. A fan of his whodunit Kahaani (2012), she calls him the master of gritty thrillers in Hindi cinema. “It was a no-brainer for me to do the film because Sujoy Ghosh is the producer. He has a fantastic track record with edgy, gritty thrillers, and I jumped at the idea that he would be the captain of the ship. He has led the film creatively since its conceptualisation,” says the actor.

Slipping into the role of a visually-impaired woman wasn’t easy for the leading lady. The film’s director recently told mid-day how the actor was trained by two

visually-impaired coaches to ensure authenticity in her performance (She’d do one rehearsal with her eyes closed, July 1). An actor must submit themselves to the role and creators, asserts Kapoor. “As an actor, I trust my producers and directors completely. I’m glad that I found a producer in Sujoy, who is the master of this genre. It was a tough role, and I have given my all to play Gia with sensitivity and grit.”