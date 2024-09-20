Squid Game 2 teaser: The short video has got fans excited as Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, returns to the game with a renewed sense of purpose

Still from Squid Game 2 teaser

The excitement around Squid Game season 2 is at an all-time high. Even though the release of the series is a good three months aways, Netflix treated fans of the show with a teaser from the upcoming season. The short video has got fans excited as Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, returns to the game with a renewed sense of purpose. The teaser was released during its Geeked Week event in Atlanta.

About the new Squid Game season 2 teaser

The teaser released on Netflix's social media accounts, presents a tense moment featuring Seong Gi-hun, portrayed by Lee Jung-jae, as he confronts a masked figure while brandishing a gun. The trailer swiftly transitions to introduce new participants preparing to enter a fresh cycle of life-or-death challenges, underscored by a chilling voiceover stating, "We're ready to start the game," in Korean.

Set three years after Gi-hun's tumultuous victory in the first season, the narrative follows his return to the ominous game with a renewed sense of purpose. Having abandoned plans to travel to the United States, Gi-hun dives back into the fray, alongside a new cohort of players vying for a staggering prize of 45.6 billion won.

Squid Game is one of the most popular shows across the globe. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had previously said that the new season will see Gi-hun transformed, pursuing revenge with a much more serious demeanour.

The original 'Squid Game' became a cultural phenomenon upon its release, amassing a staggering 1.65 billion views within its first 28 days, solidifying its position as Netflix's most-watched series ever, as per Deadline. Jung-Jae made history by becoming the first Asian actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English program, while Dong-hyuk was recognized as the first Asian director to win an Emmy in the same category.

When Dong-hyuk expressed excitement on being part of Squid Game

In a heartfelt letter marking the season 2 announcement, Dong-hyuk reflected on the passage of time since the first season's debut, stating, "It's been almost three years since season 1 was met with incredible response around the world and many unimaginable events took place."

He expressed his astonishment at returning to the 'Squid Game' universe, anticipating how fans would react to the long-awaited return.

Dong-hyuk elaborated, "Seong Gi-hun who vowed revenge at the end of season 1 returns and joins the game again. Will he succeed in getting his revenge? Front Man doesn't seem to be an easy opponent this time either," as per Deadline.

He hinted at the ongoing conflict leading to a climactic series finale in the anticipated third season, scheduled for release in 2025.

Produced by Firstman Studio and executive produced by Kim Ji-yeon, 'Squid Game' season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, promising another gripping instalment in this saga.

(with inputs from ANI)