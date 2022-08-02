Breaking News
'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo to lead Netflix movie 'Great Flood'

Updated on: 02 August,2022 03:41 PM IST  |  Korea
To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the movie is set around the last day on Earth when a great flood hits

'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo to lead Netflix movie 'Great Flood'

Park Hae-soo/ Pic- Instagram


'Squid Game' star Park Hae-soo will feature with popular South Korean actor Kim Da-mi in Netflix's upcoming disaster film 'Great Flood'. The streaming service announced the new South Korean movie in a post on Instagram on Tuesday.

To be directed by Kim Byung-woo, the movie is set around the last day on Earth when a great flood hits. It will depict the lives of individuals who attempt survival from inside a flooding apartment. 'Great Flood' will be Park's second Netflix film of 2022, following April's spy-action film 'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations'.

Also Read: 'Money Heist' spin-off 'Berlin' casts 'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-soo for the Korean version


The actor, who found global fame after playing the role of Cho Sang-woo in smash hit drama series 'Squid Game', most recently starred in the South Korean remake of 'Money Heist'.

The show, titled 'Money Heist: Korea-Joint Economic Area', featured Park as former North Korean prisoner Song Jung-ho aka Berlin. Kim was last seen in the 2021 romance series 'Our Beloved Summer', where she starred alongside Choi Woo-shik of 'Parasite' fame.

