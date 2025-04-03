Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra had shared his praise for Netflix's popular show Adolescence while highlighting how it violates all rules of scriptwriting

L-Sudhir Mishra; R- Still from Adolescence

Listen to this article Sudhir Mishra clears air on Adolescence remark: People understand straightforward language now x 00:00

The recently released Netflix show Adolescence has quickly become one of the most popular and biggest shows on the streaming platform. The four-episode show delves into the psyche of a 13-year-old boy who has been accused of murdering his classmate. A lot has been spoken about the show, largely in praise of it. Now, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has questioned the show’s position as the number-one title in India on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sudhir Mishra on popularity of Adolescence

Mishra took to X to share his views on the show and its growing popularity in India. He wrote, “How come Adolescence is the No. 1 show on Netflix India? All conventional wisdom is against it. Indians are not supposed to like slow burners. It violates every rule taught by bad scriptwriting schools. It spirals down instead of soaring up. It’s the best news in years.”

How come Adolescence is the No 1 show on Netflix india . All conventional wisdom is against it . Indians are not supposed to like slow Burners . It violates every rule of taught by bad script writing schools . It spirals down instead of soaring up . It’s the best news in years. — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 1, 2025

However, Sudhir's ironic tweet praising the show was lost in translation for some, who thought the filmmaker was not impressed by it. The Afwaah director responded to some tweets from those who assumed he did not like the show.

After his comment on Adolescence, Mishra wrote in another tweet, “People understand straightforward language now. They rant and don’t react. I read two articles where the writers think I am upset because Adolescence is so loved in India. What I am saying is that conventional wisdom suggests it shouldn’t be so popular, and I am ecstatic that it is.”

Responding to a post that claimed he did not appreciate the much-hyped show, he clarified, “No, I am not saying that. I am saying it violates every rule of BAD scriptwriting, and that’s a good thing. There are rules of screenwriting that are taught in film workshops. Adolescence violates them and pulls off something spectacular.”

He added in another tweet, “Adolescence is brilliant, nuanced, and leaves a gaping hole in our hearts at the end.”

People don’t get irony any more. I am not saying that . I agree with the @guardian review . Adolescence is briliant , nuanced and leaves gaping hole in our hearts at the end . https://t.co/N2zAZ2TPu4 — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 2, 2025

Stephen Graham on Indians Loving Adolescence

Actor and co-writer Stephen Graham has reacted to the show’s popularity in India. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Graham shared, “I got a text from a mate of mine, telling me how big Adolescence is in India. And my first response was, ‘Hold on… did you say India?! Did I hear you correctly?’ Apparently, it’s really striking a nerve there.”

He added, “The thing you have to understand is that when we set out to do this… it was very colloquial. But it’s like we dropped a stone into this pond, and the ripple effect it’s produced has been unbelievable.”

About Adolescence

The series tells the story of a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl at his school. As the plot unfolds, the show delves into the dark side of social media, focusing on how internet subcultures, particularly incel culture, can shape the behavior of impressionable adolescents. The series has garnered critical acclaim and become a global hit, topping Netflix's charts.