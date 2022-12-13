Breaking News
Mumbai: No takers, no stock for Covid-19 vaccines
Cop critical after fire in Kherwadi police station
Mumbai Crime: Bouncer held with heroin worth Rs 50 lakh
Man, two GRP officials held for stealing Karnataka traders's 4.5 kg gold
Mumbai: BMC to set up 10,000 community toilets

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Sumeet Raghavan reveals how Wagle Ki Duniya will highlight ragging in colleges

Sumeet Raghavan reveals how 'Wagle Ki Duniya' will highlight ragging in colleges

Updated on: 13 December,2022 07:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The popular sitcom 'Wagle Ki Duniya Naye Kissey' is going to have a special episode on bullying in academic institutions and how parents can help their children deal with issues that can cause mental trauma

Sumeet Raghavan reveals how 'Wagle Ki Duniya' will highlight ragging in colleges

Pic Courtesy: IANS


The popular sitcom 'Wagle Ki Duniya Naye Kissey' is going to have a special episode on bullying in academic institutions and how parents can help their children deal with issues that can cause mental trauma. Lead actor Sumeet Raghavan gets candid about the issue and opens up on how through the show they are bringing the matter before the viewers.


Also Read: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Atharva poses the trickiest question of all to his parents



He said: "Being bullied in school or college is something that many students have experienced at some point in their lives, but what is important is, how parents recognise it if their children are facing this. A proper education about bullies and how to deal with them is required for students."

In the coming episode, it will be seen how Atharva Wagle (Sheehan Kapahi) , tries to help his classmate, who is bullied by his fellow mates in the school. When the issue comes out to his parents, Vandana (Pariva Pranati) and Rajesh Wagle (played by Sumeet Raghavan), the situation becomes a topic of discussion in the family and they try to find the solution and help their son and his friend."


Also Read: Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Atharva poses the trickiest question of all to his parents

Sumeet added about the upcoming sequence: "Rajesh's guidance to Atharva in the upcoming episode provides a different perspective on the entire situation, which is something to look forward to. With an aim to say no to bullying we hope that we gain success in spreading awareness in the viewers."

Did you like Besharam Rang from Pathaan?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
OTT news OTT Buzz OTT News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK