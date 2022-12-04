Sumeet Vyas has wrapped 3 projects in 2022, besides writing and reprising his much-loved character Chandan in season 3 of 'Tripling'

Sumeet Vyas. Pic- PR

OTT's OG blue-eyed boy, the effervescently charming and exemplarily talented, Sumeet Vyas gets up, close and candid about 2022. The recently released, third season of 'Tripling' has been garnering rave reviews, and continues to break all records. Season 3 is also touted to be the most successful season of the franchise.

Sumeet Vyas, "2022 has been the busiest year of my life. The only difference is those projects haven't been released yet. Have shot all three projects back to back despite the pandemic and they will now be released back-to-back as well. Tripling has been garnering amazing responses. Besides that, there's a show created by Siddharth Sengupta. I really admire his work; he is a veteran. I really had a great time shooting with him and the team. Then there's a film directed by Sudhir Mishra, and it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my life, as an actor. I think I am fortunate to have friends like Mukesh Chhabra in the industry. Be it 'Veere di Wedding' or this project with Sudhir Sir, our collaborations allow me to experiment with my craft. I hope these projects will be released early next year."

Talking about season 3 of 'Tripling' Sumeet further added, "Jitna socha tha usse kayi zyaada pyaar mila, both from the audiences as well as the critics. We were experimenting with the story that I had in mind, we didn't know how it was going to be received because nobody wanted to explore such a topic that highlighted that parents could do their own thing, can have their own, independent lives as well. The response has been overwhelming. I think it's at par with the first season or even more! I am more than humbled. Today it's so surprising that when I take a glance at the reviews, they know who's written the show and they talk about writing. Back in the day nobody spoke about writing or remarked that the story is good, or the script is good. Nowadays, when people like something they talk about the writer, story, dialogues, screenplay; which is a very promising sign. This is one major change sign from Tripling season 1 to season 3. People did speak about writers, but only mentioned the stalwarts like Javed Akhtar, earlier. Despite not receiving due recognition, there are millions of writers working hard to make the script what it is. Honestly, I am more flattered by the appreciation that my writing has been garnering than my acting. It's delightful and I am grateful for all the love."

Sumeet Vyas has wrapped 3 projects in 2022, besides writing and reprising his much-loved character Chandan in season 3 of 'Tripling.' Besides wrapping Siddharth Sengupta's show that shall be aired on Disney+ Hotstar, Sumeet shall also be seen in Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwah,' which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar. He has also recently wrapped up Abhishek Acharya's film produced by Zee Studios that revolves around the catastrophe.

