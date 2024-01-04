Sunflower season 2 announced, Sunil Grover, Mukul Chaddha to reprise their roles

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 January,2024 01:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower

Sunil Grover is reprising his role in Sunflower season 2

Sunil Grover starrer crime comedy show Sunflower is getting a second season. Created by Vikas Bahl and directed by Navin Gujral, the show also features Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha and Girish Kulkarni in prominent roles. Sunflower Season 2 will soon exclusively premiere on ZEE5.


The show is a crime comedy and revolves around a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower featuring an array of quirky characters. For those who haven't experienced the thrill of Season 1 yet, ZEE5 has something exciting for you. The platform is offering free streaming of IMDb’s top 50 web series of all times - ‘Sunflower' Season 1 from January 1st to 31st.


Picking up right where the first season left off, DG and Tambe find themselves still stranded, relentlessly searching for Mr. Kapoor’s murderer. In Sunflower season 2, the stellar cast from Season 1 will reprise their roles: Sunil Grover as Sonu Singh, Mukul Chaddha as Mr. Ahuja, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Digendra, and Girish Kulkarni as Inspector Tambe. This time around, the intrigue deepens with twice the number of suspects including, of course, Sonu who is India’s most loved murder suspect.


The viewers will witness Sonu, in his usual fashion, casually keeping them guessing, while the mysteries unfold. Get ready for yet another round of laughter, suspense, and unexpected twists in the world of Sunflower.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, "As we begin the new year, we are elated to announce the return of 'Sunflower,' an eagerly awaited series that boasts an incredible fan base for Season 1. Notably, the series has earned its place among IMDb's top 50 web series of all time, solidifying its status as one of the most-watched series on ZEE5. Collaborating with Vikas Bahl has always been an enriching experience, with his track record of delivering exceptional stories. We are confident that the stellar cast, led by the talented Sunil Grover, will once again set the benchmark for crime comedy-drama, offering our audience a fresh and exciting experience."

Showrunner Vikas Bahl expressed, "Sunil Grover's portrayal of the endearing yet quirky Sonu Singh has resonated with audiences, creating a fan base that is nothing short of phenomenal. With Sunflower season 2, our aim is to elevate this suspenseful murder mystery to new heights. Viewers can anticipate more layers, more intrigue, and a deeper exploration of the beloved characters, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions, laughter, and numerous twists."

