Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev-starrer 'Invisible Woman' wraps up shoot

Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev-starrer 'Invisible Woman' wraps up shoot

11 June,2022
The series 'Invisible Woman' is directed by Rajesh M. Selva and will soon be released on OTT

Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev-starrer 'Invisible Woman' wraps up shoot

'A Thursday' actor Karanvir Sharma, who is playing a pivotal character in the upcoming Suniel Shetty-starrer web series 'Invisible Woman', has described the experience as "surreal" as the unit wrapped up the shoot.

Talking about the last day of shooting, Karanvir said, "It's a wrap. But this wrap was quite a difficult one for me. I have enjoyed every single minute of the shoot. The experience was surreal to see myself alongside talented actors like Suniel sir, Esha Deol and Rahul Dev. I am really excited to see myself and showcase it in front of my fans and well-wishers who have been a huge support to me."




The series 'Invisible Woman' is directed by Rajesh M. Selva and will soon be released on OTT.


