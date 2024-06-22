Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Laugh out loud again

Updated on: 23 June,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sunil Grover on returning with The Great Indian Kapil Show team for the second season

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover

The Great Indian Kapil Show has closed the curtains on its first season. However, if Sunil Grover—one of the stars on the Netflix sketch comedy talk show—is to be believed, the wait for its second season wouldn’t be too long. “We will be returning to shoot the second season soon,” assures Grover, who has had a long history with Kapil Sharma and his comedy shows. Before arriving on Netflix in March, Sharma hosted The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV. Grover appeared in the initial seasons of the show before falling out with Sharma in 2017. One of the highlights of The Great Indian Kapil Show has been Grover’s reunion with Sharma. The actor says his relationship with Sharma hasn’t changed at all. “It’s the same as before, with a little bit of sarcasm added here and there,” he chuckles. 


Grover emphasises he has loved coming back to the show’s team and making people laugh all over again as Dhafli and sometimes as Engineer Chumbak Mittal, among other characters. “Being on The Great Indian Kapil Show was like coming home, especially reuniting with people with whom you have worked and had a great time. It feels nice to see that this association has brought smiles to people’s faces. All these years, wherever I went, people would tell me, ‘Please come back on Kapil’s show.’ It feels good that I am making people laugh again. That laughter is precious,” he says.



