Swastika Mukherjee: Life is easier when I essay the role of a mother

Swastika Mukherjee. File pic

Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who will be seen playing a mother in the courtroom drama 'Criminal Justice', says playing such characters makes her life easier. This is not the first time she will be seen playing a mother, Swastika has earlier played a mum in movies such as 'Dil Bechara' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The daughter of late Bengali star Santu Mukhopadhyay shares how her character as a mother closely mirrors her own personality.

"Whenever I essay the role of a mother; life becomes easier. The task at hand also becomes easier because the instincts and emotions are always there when you are a mother in your personal life too," Swastika said.

She added: "The only thing required is a trigger which the screenplay gives you. In the series, both the kids are going through misery and are part of a dysfunctional family, so it was important for me to transport both the actors as kids in my mind."

Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of 'Criminal Justice' along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. The show will air on Disney+ Hotstar on August 26.

