'Jee Karda': Tamannaah Bhatia's eight-episode series to stream on Prime Video from June 15

Prime Video announced the global premiere of romance drama, Amazon Original series 'Jee Karda', starting 15 June. The series revolves around seven childhood friends who discover that life at 30 is definitely not what they had imagined while growing up. Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee, and Samvedna Suwalka as the buddies, the heartwarming-yet-edgy series also features Simone Singh and Malhar Thakar in pivotal roles. Written and directed by Arunima Sharma, co-written by Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the eight-episode series will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

'Jee Karda' is an immersive story of seven childhood friends, who thought that by the time they were 30 that their lives will be sorted. However, upon turning 30, they eventually find out that it’s a grand hot mess instead. They live, love, laugh, make mistakes together, get their hearts broken, and grow up a little, but through it all, discover that the best of friendships and relationships are imperfect and life is a luminous shade of gray.

“Jee Karda is a heartwarming story about love, heartbreak, dating, family dynamics, and above all, the unbreakable bond of friendship that often carries us through the vicissitudes of daily life,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video. “At Prime Video, it remains our constant endeavour to help bring to life stories that are authentic, engaging, and entertaining, and Jee Karda is yet another step in that direction. It has truly been an incredibly rewarding collaboration with Maddock Films.”

Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films shared, “Jee Karda marks our first association with Prime Video, and there could be no better way to kick start our creative journey. This story takes a heartfelt and relatable look at relationships. The plot and characters are crafted to have a wide appeal across all kinds of viewers. I am looking forward to unveiling our show to audiences on 15 June”.