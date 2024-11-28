SonyLIV's thriller series 'Tanaav' is returning with its second season. A new threat, a new mission, but double the thrill and double the action as danger will also increase

The highly anticipated return of the web series 'Tanaav 2' is around the corner as the trailer for Vol 2 drops. This season, the stakes are higher than ever, with the nation’s security hanging by a thread. 'Tanaav 2' intensifies its gripping narrative of bravery, deception, greed, love, and revenge. The Special Task Group (STG), led by Kabir, faces a terrifying new adversary - Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man bent on wreaking havoc in Kashmir. The trailer promises a nail-biting thriller that will keep the viewers guessing at the edge.

Summary of 'Tanaav' Season 1

The first season of the series came out in November 2022 and after two years, the makers are back with another round of thrill and action. The first season starred Manav Vij, Arbaaz Khan, Danish Hussain, Ekta Kaul, M.K Raina, Rajat Kapoor, and others. A special task force was made as a deadly terrorist Umar, who was assumed to be dead, makes a return to plan something big and disastrous in Kashmir. Following this, a retired officer is called back on duty to fight this situation.

Produced by Applause Entertainment, Tanaav is the official remake of Israel's Fauda, created by Avi Issacharoff & Lior Raz and distributed by Yes Studios. Directed by the award-winning Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas, the show boasts an exceptional cast, including Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Satyadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, Shashank Arora, Kabir Bedi, Sahiba Bali, Ekta Kaul, Soni Razdan, and Sukhmani Sadana. 'Tanaav 2' Vol 2 will stream exclusively on Sony LIV from December 6th.

Director Sudhir Mishra shares his thoughts on 'Tanaav' Volume 2

Acclaimed director Sudhir Mishra shares his thoughts on the new season: “With Tanaav 2 Vol 2, we’ve embraced the challenge of exceeding the high expectations set by the first part. I’m proud of our team for crafting a narrative that is even more intense, action-packed, and thought-provoking. This season, we focus on the theme of the nation coming first, exploring the complexities of the human condition, the blurred lines between good and evil, and the resilience of the human spirit. 'Tanaav 2' Vol 2 is not just a continuation of the story—it’s a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made for the greater good, and I can’t wait to see how audiences respond." The second season will feature 12 episodes same as the first season which will stream on Sony LIV.