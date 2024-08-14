Breaking News
The Royals: Icons assemble for Netflix’s new rom-com series that is a visual treat

Updated on: 14 August,2024 12:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series is anchored by the undeniable chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar, making her series debut, and Ishaan Khatter

A still from The Royals

Listen to this article
The Royals: Icons assemble for Netflix’s new rom-com series that is a visual treat
When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup whiz, they will inevitably bump heads! Will their ambitions collide, two worlds clash, or even spark a surprising romance? From palace gates to boardroom debates, ‘The Royals’ marks the first collaboration between Netflix and Pritish Nandy Communications. 


The modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series is anchored by the undeniable chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar, making her series debut, and Ishaan Khatter. 




Produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for their contemporary pop culture and spirited storytelling, shared, “The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce! Netflix’s commitment to championing exceptional and innovative content has always resonated with us. We’re thrilled to be a part of the Netflix family and partner with them to take our tell on a girl-meets-boy, the classic maharaja (king) and aamkumari (commoner) tale, to a global audience.” 

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series is poised to become a hallmark of new-age romance. 

Joining Pednekar and Khatter is the legendary Zeenat Aman, making her way to screens once again, in a very special appearance and marking her Netflix debut. 

Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny round out this ensemble. 

Tanya Bami, Series Head at Netflix India, adds, "Everybody loves a good romance. The Royals is a modern-day regal romance with a spectacular setting and a dazzling cast. We can’t wait for our members to be enthralled by this exciting contemporary fairy tale with a generous dose of wit and humour - signature to Rangita & Ishita Nandy. It’s been an amazing journey to develop our first project with them and our stunning cast led by the ever-so-gorgeous Bhumi, a very charming Ishaan Khattar, and a gregarious cameo by Zeenat Amaan. We can’t wait to bring you this treat soon." 

Blending romance, desire, ambition, and the allure of royalty, this series is shaping up to be the perfect binge-watch. Step into a world where crowns are both worn and earned as Netflix prepares to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of laughter, love, and regal repartees with The Royals. 

