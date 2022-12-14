THESE two shows of Shefali Shah topped the list of IMDb best of 2022 ‘Top 10 TV Series’

This year has been packed for the actress with several things going on

Shefali Shah has out and out won the year 2022 with the films, web series that she has done, and the awards that she has won for the same. Now adding more to her credit, her two Webseries Delhi Crime and HUMAN have been ranked as 2nd and 4th on the IMDb list.

Taking to social media, she shared 'Human and Delhi Crime, two of my closest shows are on the Top 10 TV Series of IMDb, Human and Delhi Crime! YAHOOOOOOOOOO!!!'

Earlier this morning, her spouse who is also the director of HUMAN Webseries shared a picture of the award that has been delivered to their house. After giving us back-to-back superhits with content-rich films like Jalsa, Human, Darlings, and Delhi Crime 2, yesterday she recently brought ‘Three of Us' to viewers’ eyes which made its place in the list of 25 films selected in the Indian Panorama 2022 at 53rd The International Film Festival of India. IFFI was held from November 20 to November 28, 2022, in Goa.

Recently, Shefali Shah joined the esteemed list of speakers at TEDxGateway and completely nailed her speech where she talked about different roles we play in everyday life. This year has been packed for the actress with several things going on. Shefali Shah has enjoyed multiple awards this year including National and International Awards such as Emmy for Delhi Crime, which became the only Indian show to ever win an Emmy.