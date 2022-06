This Ed Sheeran hit brings back precious memories for Medha Rana

Medha Rana joins mid-day.com's 'Celebrity Playlist'

The song you are listening to on loop?

Sangria ‘s ‘Easy life’ and Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Lover’

The romantic songs you can never get enough of?

‘Main hoon na’ ‘Challa’ from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and ‘Main agar kahoon’ from Om Shanti Om

Party numbers that get you on the dance floor?

The Spins’s ‘Kicks,’ Uff teri Ada from Kartik Calling Kartik and ‘Galla goodiyan’ from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Hits that you are grooving to?

‘Aainvayi aainvayi’ from Band baaja baraat and ‘Ishq shava’ from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Songs that make you sentimental?

Vienna by Billy Joel and Deathcab by Ditty

A song that brings back precious memories?

‘Growing up’ by Ed Sheeran and Macklemore . It reminds me of all my teen years! ‘Don’t you worry child’ - Swedish house mafia. I used to listen to it all the time and it gave me so much confidence.

A song whose lyrics you don't understand but still love?

Instant crush- Daft punk

A song that describes you to the T?

Jiya re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan

