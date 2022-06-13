Breaking News
Upasana Singh: Working with Boman Irani in 'Masoom' was a comforting experience

For her, working with Boman has been very comforting as he brought in a friendly atmosphere on the sets for the actors involved in the project

TV star Upasana Singh, who will be seen in the upcoming psychological thriller webseries 'Masoom', spoke of her experience of sharing the screen with Boman Irani.

For her, working with Boman has been very comforting as he brought in a friendly atmosphere on the sets for the actors involved in the project.




Expressing her thoughts, the actress said in a statement, "What shall I tell you about Boman ji. He's such a beautiful, good natured and down-to-earth human being. He is a very brilliant actor to work with, very comfortable. I don't think I would have been this comfortable to work with someone else, he made it so easy and friendly that I was able to do all my scenes."


