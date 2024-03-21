Breaking News
Couple's social life, privacy goes for toss with arrival of in-laws in 'Very Parivarik' trailer
Couple’s social life, privacy goes for toss with arrival of in-laws in 'Very Parivarik' trailer

Updated on: 21 March,2024 08:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

'Very Parivarik' trailer: The show tells the story of a couple and how the change in their life after the in-laws enter. The show will arrive with a new episode every week

Very Parivarik trailer

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Very Parivarik' was unveiled on Wednesday, and it presents the story of a new-age married couple as they try to adjust with their parents, who have relocated to their place.


The show tells the story of a couple and how the change in their life after the in-laws enter. The show will arrive with a new episode every week.


The trailer starts off slow but it picks up the pace as the in-laws enter the couple’s lives and the way it changes their social and personal life. The clash of ideologies and lifestyle makes up for solid comedy drama.


The show stars Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, Kanupriya Shankar Pandit, Luv Vispute, Arun Kumar, Badri Chavan, Vidhushi Koul, Prerna Thakur and Khusbhu Baid.

Helmed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the show is set to release on March 22, 2024.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

