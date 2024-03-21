'Very Parivarik' trailer: The show tells the story of a couple and how the change in their life after the in-laws enter. The show will arrive with a new episode every week

The trailer of the upcoming streaming series 'Very Parivarik' was unveiled on Wednesday, and it presents the story of a new-age married couple as they try to adjust with their parents, who have relocated to their place.

The trailer starts off slow but it picks up the pace as the in-laws enter the couple’s lives and the way it changes their social and personal life. The clash of ideologies and lifestyle makes up for solid comedy drama.

The show stars Srishti Rindhani, Pranay Pachauri, Paritosh Sand, Kanupriya Shankar Pandit, Luv Vispute, Arun Kumar, Badri Chavan, Vidhushi Koul, Prerna Thakur and Khusbhu Baid.

Helmed by Vaibhav Bundhoo, the show is set to release on March 22, 2024.

