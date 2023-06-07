Breaking News
Vijay Varma reacts with firecracker emoji to rumoured girlfriend Tamannaah's pictures

Updated on: 07 June,2023 06:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a slew of pictures on social media and she looked every inch as gorgeous

Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in her outfit, Pic/Bhatia's Instagram

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a slew of pictures on social media and looked every inch as gorgeous.

In the images, she was seen sporting a crop shirt paired with a black bralette to complete her look along with denim cargo pants.

She captioned it: "Crop it like it's hot."

What caught the eyes of many was a comment by Vijay Varma, who is rumoured to be dating Tamannaah.

He dropped a fire and a firecracker emoji.

It was reported in January that Tamannaah and Vijay started dating as they had been caught kissing in Goa. They reportedly met on the sets of 'Lust Stories 2'.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki, and Sujoy Ghosh, the Netflix original 'Lust Stories 2' also stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Kumud Mishra, and Tillotama Shome.


 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


