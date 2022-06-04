'Vikram Vedha' makers Pushkar and Gayatri all set to venture into OTT with 'Suzhal – The Vortex'

Gayatri, the creator of the show says, "In terms of writing also it's different we have realized it takes much longer to write this and a lot of effort goes into it."

Suzhal – The Vortex Poster

The original maker of Vikram Vedha Pushkar and Gayatri embarks on a new journey as they explore long format with Suzhal. Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, Suzhal – The Vortex features Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban.

Gayatri the creator of the show says, "In terms of writing also it's different we have realized it takes much longer to write this and a lot of effort goes into it. You have to kind of maintain and explore the world beyond that's the beauty of it. Its way more challenging."

Prime Video announced the global premiere of Suzhal – The Vortex, its first long-form scripted original series in Tamil at the star-studded 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards, currently underway at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

