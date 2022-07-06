Wanted to keep it relatable: Bilall Fallah

Fallah said they wanted to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. “For Ms Marvel, we knew we didn’t want to have the old conventional Hollywood characterisations. We wanted to make them realistic, modern, nuanced people who everybody could relate to”

Bilall Fallah

Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who have co-directed the series Ms Marvel featuring the first South Asian superhero, spoke about the shows multicultural aspects.

Talking about their roots and how they perceive the world around them, Arbi and Fallah said, “We are Moroccans, and we are Muslims who were born in Belgium.” Drawing a parallel between themselves and the titular character, Arbi said, “We were born in a Western country, and never felt 100 per cent Belgian, but if you drop us in Morocco, we also will never feel 100 per cent Moroccan. In a similar fashion, Kamala Khan [protagonist] feels that she’s not 100 per cent American, because she’s a Pakistani girl. But if you drop her in Pakistan, you can be sure that she doesn’t feel she is 100 per cent a Pakistani girl either.”

Fallah said they wanted to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. “For Ms Marvel, we knew we didn’t want to have the old conventional Hollywood characterisations. We wanted to make them realistic, modern, nuanced people who everybody could relate to.”

