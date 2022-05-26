Watch video! Nikhil D’souza: Fans want me to start wearing pink suits

Nikhil caught up with mid-day.com for a chat

Nikhil D'souza/Ziyaadmedia

Singer Nikhil D’souza who recently crooned ‘Mausam Hai Pyaar’ for ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ caught up with mid-day.com for an exclusive chat.

Speaking about why he is picky about his Bollywood songs the singer said, “Fans also want me to start wearing that pink suit that I wore in the video. It’s a refreshing change, otherwise it’s always black and grey. I’ve always been an Indie musician and wanted to present my music. The stuff I write is in English. I was in a curious place where I was writing English stuff and trying to release it, then suddenly Bollywood happened."

