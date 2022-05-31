Watch video! Shonali Bose: The feminism of 'Raat Rani' came from a man

The team of 'Raat Rani' director Shonali Bose, writer Nilesh Maniyar and actor Bhupendra Jadawat joined mid-day.com for a conversation

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Shonali Bose

The team of 'Raat Rani' from 'Modern Love Mumbai' director Shonali Bose, writer Nilesh Maniyar and actor Bhupendra Jadawat joined mid-day.com for a conversation about the series and more!

Shonali says, "The challenge was that everyone loved the script across the board, madly! It was the first time I was directing a script that I had nothing to do with! I co-wrote, The sky is Pink and Margarita with a straw with Nilesh. I wrote Amu and Chittagong. I've never done somebody else's script that I have no role in. The challenge was whether I would do justice to the script, I was seriously terrified. It's okay to fail, it's better to attempt something and see if you are capable or not than to feel scared and hide. I wanted Nilesh by my side because I would automatically gravitate to ask his opinion on everything. He's a brilliant director himself, not just a writer, I've co-directed with him. It's his vision, it's coming from deep within him. It's a feminist story and I'm a feminist filmmaker but I had nothing to do, the feminism which is being remarked on, came from a man!"

