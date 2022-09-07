Whacky Wednesday: Katrina Kaif has a solution for Alia Bhatt's 'No suhaag raat' comment

While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina, who is the wife of actor Vicky Kaushal, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow
Katrina Kaif. Pic- Instagram
Actress Katrina Kaif, who will be seen on 'Koffee With Karan' with her 'Phone Bhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi, has spoken about the concept of "suhaag raat" in the tenth episode of the chat show.
While Alia Bhatt dismissed the concept of suhaag raat as a myth, recently married Katrina, who is the wife of actor Vicky Kaushal, shared a smarter solution for tired couples to follow.
"It does not always have to be a suhaag raat. It can also be a suhaag din," the actress said.
Made under the production of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, the upcoming adventure comedy 'Phone Bhoot', is a horror comedy. Stream Hotstar Specials' 'Koffee with Karan Season 7' on Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday, September 8.
