The event showcased the evolving landscape of content consumption in India and how Amazon MX Player is becoming a transformative partner to advertisers

Amazon MX Player's 2025 slate

Listen to this article From Who’s your Gynac S2 to Aashram S3 Part 2, Amazon MX Player unveils its slate for 2025 x 00:00

Amazon MX Player recently conducted its first StreamNext event, attracting some global marketing leaders such as Sir Martin Sorrell, and Benedict Evans, along with other prominent names from the entertainment industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star-studded event showcased the evolving landscape of content consumption in India and how Amazon MX Player is becoming a transformative partner to advertisers for building strong and memorable brands.

Talking about it, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India said, “Today’s gathering is all about bringing together the vast reach of Amazon MX Player with ad tech that leverages Amazon’s trillions of customer signals. It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to over 250 million unique users in India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom. Full funnel advertising is here!”

Adding on, Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player stated,“There is no other streaming service in India that offers such a massive selection of content for free."

He further revealed that the MX Player app is one of the most downloaded apps in India with more than 1.4 billion downloads on Play Store. He disclosed, “Amazon MX Player is uniquely positioned to drive the shift from linear television to video streaming, it's reach is already at par with some of the leading general entertainment channels in India.”

Meanwhile, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, unveiled an exciting lineup of more than 100 new shows set to launch in 2025, including returning seasons of beloved shows like "Aashram", "Hunter", "Jamnapaar", "Half CA", "Hip Hop India, Sixer", "Who’s your Gynac" and "Playground", among others.

Shedding light on the viewer interaction with such native ad formats, Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player stated, “Our audiences are highly engaged viewers and we have a strong understanding of their shopping patterns, an advantage that only Amazon MX Player can provide. Even brands that don’t sell products or services on Amazon can connect to customers through this premium world of content and by levering our first-party shopping signals, to enhance their campaign effectiveness."