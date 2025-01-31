Breaking News
Coming soon: Greenfield access controlled road between Mumbai, MMR
Pier cage of under-construction Mumbai Metro-4 collapses in Kurla
Powai Police organise anti-drug rally to raise awareness among youth in Mumbai
Elderly woman falls into creek in Thane, rescued
4,066 new Aadhaar kits to be distributed to collector's office across state
shot-button
Podcast Banner Podcast Banner
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > From Whos your Gynac S2 to Aashram S3 Part 2 Amazon MX Player unveils its slate for 2025

From Who’s your Gynac S2 to Aashram S3 Part 2, Amazon MX Player unveils its slate for 2025

Updated on: 31 January,2025 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

The event showcased the evolving landscape of content consumption in India and how Amazon MX Player is becoming a transformative partner to advertisers

From Who’s your Gynac S2 to Aashram S3 Part 2, Amazon MX Player unveils its slate for 2025

Amazon MX Player's 2025 slate

Listen to this article
From Who’s your Gynac S2 to Aashram S3 Part 2, Amazon MX Player unveils its slate for 2025
x
00:00

Amazon MX Player recently conducted its first StreamNext event, attracting some global marketing leaders such as Sir Martin Sorrell, and Benedict Evans, along with other prominent names from the entertainment industry. 


The star-studded event showcased the evolving landscape of content consumption in India and how Amazon MX Player is becoming a transformative partner to advertisers for building strong and memorable brands.


Talking about it, Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India said, “Today’s gathering is all about bringing together the vast reach of Amazon MX Player with ad tech that leverages Amazon’s trillions of customer signals. It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to over 250 million unique users in India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom. Full funnel advertising is here!”


Adding on, Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player stated,“There is no other streaming service in India that offers such a massive selection of content for free."

He further revealed that the MX Player app is one of the most downloaded apps in India with more than 1.4 billion downloads on Play Store. He disclosed, “Amazon MX Player is uniquely positioned to drive the shift from linear television to video streaming, it's reach is already at par with some of the leading general entertainment channels in India.”

Meanwhile, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, unveiled an exciting lineup of more than 100 new shows set to launch in 2025, including returning seasons of beloved shows like "Aashram", "Hunter", "Jamnapaar", "Half CA", "Hip Hop India, Sixer", "Who’s your Gynac" and "Playground", among others.

Shedding light on the viewer interaction with such native ad formats, Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player stated, “Our audiences are highly engaged viewers and we have a strong understanding of their shopping patterns, an advantage that only Amazon MX Player can provide. Even brands that don’t sell products or services on Amazon can connect to customers through this premium world of content and by levering our first-party shopping signals, to enhance their campaign effectiveness."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Aashram Amazon Prime Video Web Series Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK