Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
MVA in trouble as Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde and some MLAs go incommunicado, camp in Surat
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Sangli deaths: 13 arrested for allegedly harassing family of nine found dead
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > World Music Day Stebin Ben My family wasnt supportive in the beginning

World Music Day! Stebin Ben: My family wasn't supportive in the beginning

Updated on: 21 June,2022 04:13 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Stebin Ben joins mid-day.com on World Music Day

World Music Day! Stebin Ben: My family wasn't supportive in the beginning

Stebin Ben/ Tejas Nerurkarr


Singer Stebin Ben joins mid-day.com to ring in World Music Day. Speaking about how he decided to choose music as a career and his family's reaction he says, "I come from Bhopal, where the scope in such fields is less. My family used to be worried when I would say I want to be a singer. I was studying engineering but still wanted to be a singer and it wasn't their fault because the scope in Bhopal was less. I started working at a club and the highest salary was Rs 10, 000. The family wasn't supportive in the beginning, although they supported me with everything else in life. This was before I came to Mumbai and things started improving."

Watch video to know more!




 


Show full article

Music indian music bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK