World Music Day! Stebin Ben: My family wasn't supportive in the beginning

Stebin Ben joins mid-day.com on World Music Day

Stebin Ben/ Tejas Nerurkarr

Singer Stebin Ben joins mid-day.com to ring in World Music Day. Speaking about how he decided to choose music as a career and his family's reaction he says, "I come from Bhopal, where the scope in such fields is less. My family used to be worried when I would say I want to be a singer. I was studying engineering but still wanted to be a singer and it wasn't their fault because the scope in Bhopal was less. I started working at a club and the highest salary was Rs 10, 000. The family wasn't supportive in the beginning, although they supported me with everything else in life. This was before I came to Mumbai and things started improving."

