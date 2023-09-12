Zoya Akhtar reunited with Made in Heaven crew and cast to celebrate the success of season of the web series

Manish Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar with guests at the Made in Heaven 2 success bash

Listen to this article Zoya Akhtar reunites with Made in Heaven crew and cast to celebrate success of second season x 00:00

The makers of Made in Heaven recently released its highly anticipated second season and it has been creating waves in the industry ever since then. The show has created immense frenzy amongst the audience and they cannot stop raving about the show and how well it was written, the casting, and the performances.

Recently, the co-creator of the show, Zoya Akhtar, reunited with cast and crew of the Made in Heaven family which included Elnaaz Norouzi, Dia Mirza, Sarah Jane Dias. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also there who had designed a few pieces for the show. Chunky Pandey, Bhavna Pandey, Ishaan Khattar were also seen having a jolly time at the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share a few inside photos from the reunion bash of Made In Heaven 2 which was held at creator Zoya Akhtar's residence in Mumbai. In the photos, Manish can be seen posing with Zoya, Elnaaz Norouzi, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, Sarah Jane Dias, Shweta Bachchan, Bhavana Panday, Chunky Panday, and Kaajal Anand.

In the sequel of Made in Heaven the creators, Tiger Baby upped the production scale from the first season and delivered one of the most loved web series of the year. When Made in Heaven was first released in 2019 it created a stir amongst the audiences and now with the sequel Tiger Baby has continued to do so again. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Made In Heaven is a romantic drama series that revolves around the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi running a company named Made in Heaven.

The highlight of the web series is its ability to showcase present-day India as a blend of conservative and modern mindsets, where tradition and modern aspirations are at loggerheads. At the same time, the show and the protagonists' narratives play out against the backdrop of lavish and expensive weddings in each episode. Not to forget, Made In Heaven also mindfully captures themes like same-sex relationships, casteism, sexism, and feminism.

In the pipeline ahead, Tiger Baby has a line of releases starting from Archies. The production house is also currently working on, 'Supermen of Malegaon' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan'.