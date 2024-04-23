2024 Padma Shri Awards: Know about Prema Dhanraj, a burns survivor who rose to become a pioneer in reconstructive surgery

Surviving as a child from a fire accident after suffering 50 per cent burn injuries, as per the wish of her mother she made it her mission to provide succour to burn survivors who had lost hope

At the age of eight, Dhanraj suffered severe burn injuries in a kitchen fire at her residence. Photo Courtesy; Twitter/RashtrapatiBhvn

The story of 72-year-old Prema Dhanraj, who was honoured with the Padma Shri on Monday, is no less than a movie script.

At the age of eight, Dhanraj suffered severe burn injuries in a kitchen fire at her residence. Fifty per cent of her body was burnt and her entire face had to be reconstructed.

Rosie, her mother, prayed to the Almighty that if her child is healed, the girl would dedicate her life to the service of humanity.

Being a fighter, Dhanraj survived multiple surgeries. According to medical experts, burns that exceed 30 per cent of a person's body can be potentially fatal.

Dhanraj went on to become one of India's top plastic surgeons and Head of the Reconstructive and Plastic Surgery Department at a prominent hospital in southern India.

She is now an internationally recognized consultant for the establishment of multiple burn treatment centres around the world.

Dhanraj is regarded as a pioneer in reconstructive surgery and has operated on over 25,000 burn victims. Originally from Vellore in Tamil Nadu, she now resides in Bengaluru. In 1999, she founded 'Agni Raksha' with a focus on holistic rehabilitation of burn survivors.

