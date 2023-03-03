Breaking News
A guide to bhang, and how to consume it safely this Holi

Updated on: 03 March,2023 10:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Maitrai Agarwal | maitrai.agarwal@mid-day.com

From legality, to after effects, medical and industry experts answer questions about everything you need to know about bhang

Representation pic. iStock


Closely tied with the festival of Holi, bhang has got a huge reputation due to its recreational usage. According to ‘The Asian Cannabis Report’ published in 2022 by Prohibition Partners around 15 million people consume bhang each year in India (estimates based on official figures from Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India’s Magnitude of Substance Use in India). For the longest time, bhang has been considered a part of our culture, yet there is uncertainty and concerns around legality, content, and impact. Just in time for Holi celebrations, we asked medical and industry experts to clear the air around bhang.

