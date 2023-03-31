Aftab Amin Poonawala, Sahil Gehlot and now Rimple Jain: Inside the mind of serial killers

Spine-chilling murders are on the rise where the bodies of victims have been sliced, chopped, frozen and stored in trunks. Psychologists decode the triggers that enable cold-blooded killers to perform gruesome acts of murder

Psychologists suggest testing for Antisocial Personality Disorder to unravel the mental state of cold blooded murderers like Aftaab Poonawalla, Sahil Gehlot and Rimple Jain. Photo Courtesy: iStock

The body was chopped into 35 pieces, bones reduced to powder, hands severed with a hammer, and body parts disposed in Delhi’s Chattarpur Pahadi jungle over a span of few months. This was a murder chronicle crafted by Aftab Poonawalla in May 2022. Forward to March 2023 in Mumbai, a murder of similar style has been reported; torso and head wrapped in a saree, limbs stored in a steel drum, and perfumes sprayed for months to cover the foul smell. The murderer was a 23-year-old girl.