Ahead of Cherry Blossom Festival in Shillong later this year, the Meghalaya government has announced that it is now actively pushing for an ambitious 'Concert Economy' model to promote music festivals in the state.

Music-loving state CM Conrad K. Sangma said that while it has always existed in the northeastern state, it is now more structured than before and has yielded unprecedented 5.7 times returns on investment, generating jobs, boosting tourism, and putting the state on the music map, according to the Meghalaya government.

It further said that a public investment of Rs 23.5 crore in FY25 has already generated Rs 133.42 crore in economic impact. Over 76,000 visitors attended just 13 days of events, contributing nearly 5 per cent to the state’s annual tourist footfall. Hospitality revenues soared to Rs 33.78 crore, with hotels in Shillong and Cherrapunji fully booked and tourists extending their stay well beyond the main events.

The sector created up to 5,509 daily jobs, with direct benefits flowing to youth, women-led kitchens, local artisans, and rural entrepreneurs. For every ?100 spent on tickets, an additional ?334 was spent on travel, food, and experiences, reflecting the extended impact across the value chain.

From hosting global icons like Bryan Adams, Ed Sheeran, Akon, and Alan Walker to producing over 13,000 performances under the Meghalaya Grassroot Music Project (MGMP), the state is rewriting the narrative of what cultural development looks like in the Northeast. The strategy has led to over 7,750 local artists being registered, 22 million reel views and 60,000 organic social media posts. It has also fostered global artist engagement with local culture, exemplified by Ed Sheeran’s impromptu football match with Shillong’s youth. Flagship events like Cherry Blossom and Me’Gong have grown into cultural powerhouses that continue to draw attention both nationally and internationally.

Looking ahead, the state aims to create a trillion-rupee creative economy with culture at its core. Plans include building a 365-day festival economy by extending concerts to all districts, enforcing zero-waste mandates, tribal sourcing for food and beverage, and a 30 per cent reservation for artisans and home kitchens. Infrastructure upgrades are underway, including development at Polo Grounds in Shillong, PA Sangma Stadium in Tura, and the creation of new cultural hubs. A cutting-edge Concert Impact Tracker is also being introduced to measure growth, job creation, and sustainability in real-time.

From being the “Rock Capital of India” to becoming a blueprint for the future of creative economies that include music, the state is aiming for a future that harnesses its love for music.

On World Music Day, the state government also launched Season 3 of Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project. It was no surprise that CM Sangma joined popular singer-songwriter Anuv Jain, captivating the audience with their mesmerising set.