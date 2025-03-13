Formed by Manzano brothers - Alejandro on lead vocals, guitar and piano, Fabian on guitar and vocals and Daniel on bass, percussion and vocals, Boyce Avenue first rose to fame in the late 2000s through their soul-stirring acoustic renditions of worldwide hits at the time

Listen to this article American band Boyce Avenue set to return to India this April; check tour dates here x 00:00

Boyce Avenue, the global YouTube phenomenon and acoustic rock sensation, is set to perform in India this April.

The Florida-based trio will embark on a three-city tour around the country, bringing their signature blend of heartfelt originals and soul-stirring covers to Bengaluru on April 11 at Phoenix Market City, Whitefield; Mumbai on April 12 at Phoenix Market City, Kurla, and Pune on April 13 at Drome Arena, Mayfield Estate.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, is the producer and promoter for Boyce Avenue’s India tour, in association with Live Nation and Wasserman as the global promoters.

Tickets are now live exclusively on BookMyShow. The tickets are priced at Rs 1,500 for Silver - Early Bird, and Rs 4,000 for Gold - Early Bird.

This tour marks a long-awaited reunion between the band and their devoted fans, who have spent years singing along to their stunning renditions of hits by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, The Goo Goo Dolls, and The Script, as well as their own deeply personal original tracks like ‘Anchor’ and ‘Be Somebody’.

With over 16 million YouTube subscribers and a staggering 7 billion views, Boyce Avenue have carved out a space in the hearts of millions worldwide. Their stripped-down acoustic arrangements, soaring harmonies and emotionally charged performances have made them one of the most beloved independent bands of the digital era.

Speaking about their return, Boyce Avenue said, "India has always held a special place in our hearts, and we’re beyond excited to finally be back. The energy, the passion, the love from our fans here is something we’ve never forgotten. We can’t wait to sing with you all once again - in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune."

Sharing his thoughts on the much-awaited tour, Anil Makhija, COO - Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, "At BookMyShow Live, we're committed to bringing incredible international acts to Indian shores and this tour perfectly demonstrates that mission. With their billions of views and devoted Indian fanbase, Boyce Avenue represents exactly the kind of artist connection we aim to facilitate. Don’t miss out on what promises to be one of the most anticipated boy band tours of the season, as we continue to bring world-class entertainment to audiences across India.”

Formed by Manzano brothers - Alejandro on lead vocals, guitar and piano, Fabian on guitar and vocals and Daniel on bass, percussion and vocals, Boyce Avenue first rose to fame in the late 2000s through their soul-stirring acoustic renditions of worldwide hits at the time including ‘Photograph’ by Ed Sheeran, ‘Someone Like You’ by Adele, ‘Fast Car’ by Tracy Chapman and ‘Closer’ by The Chainsmokers. Their ability to strip down chart-topping hits and infuse them with raw emotion struck a chord with listeners worldwide, making them a YouTube phenomenon.

Their music continues to resonate deeply with millennials and music lovers across generations, proving their timeless appeal. With their soaring vocals, intricate guitar work and deeply personal lyrics, Boyce Avenue’s music creates an atmosphere that is both nostalgic and moving, making each performance a truly immersive experience.

What began as a passion for reimagining songs in a fresh acoustic style soon turned into a global movement. The band’s journey from YouTube sensations to headlining sold-out concerts in over 20 countries, including performances at iconic venues like London’s Royal Albert Hall and Manila’s Araneta Coliseum, is a testament to their authenticity and artistry. Their collaborations with artists like Sarah Hyland, Bea Miller, Fifth Harmony and Connie Talbot have further expanded their reach, solidifying their place as one of the most beloved acts in the independent music scene.