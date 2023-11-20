Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > American guitarist Steve Vai to perform in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla on December 6

American guitarist Steve Vai to perform in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla on December 6

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It also happens to be the first time that the American guitarist, songwriter and producer is coming to India, as he has included it in his world tour. He will be kickstarting his performance in India from Mumbai on December 6

American guitarist Steve Vai to perform in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla on December 6

Over the years, Vai has played with many musicians including Frank Zappa, as well as as well as rock bands such as Whitesnake and Alcatrazz to name a few. Photo Courtesy: Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai

Listen to this article
American guitarist Steve Vai to perform in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla on December 6
x
00:00

Legendary guitarist Steve Vai is all set to perform at Dublin Square in Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai in Kurla. It has been a busy year as the venue has hosted many international musicians this year, apart from Indian artists.

It also happens to be the first time that the American guitarist, songwriter and producer is coming to India, as he has included it in his world tour. He will be kickstarting his performance in India from Mumbai on December 6.

The concert promises to be nothing less than a dream. With him performing some of his best songs and a passionate audience, the stage will be on fire. 


Steve Vai has sold over 15 million records and received 3 Grammy awards for his music. The audience has grooved to his music for over 40 years and continues to do so.

The secret to his successful and long-standing career is a piece of advice that he gives to upcoming musicians, “listen to your musical instincts and inner melodies.”

Due to this, his music has always been relatable, unique, and fun. Along with this, he is also an outstanding performer. His recent album 'Inviolate Tour', has gained a lot of attention from the audience and has been a success.

Over the years, Vai has played with many musicians including Frank Zappa, as well as as well as rock bands such as Whitesnake, Alcatrazz, Spinal Tap, The David Lee Roth Band, Generation Axe and Bad4Good, among other ensembles.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai Lifestyle news Mumbai music Music musical concert kurla culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK