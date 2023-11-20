American guitarist Steve Vai to perform in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla on December 6

It also happens to be the first time that the American guitarist, songwriter and producer is coming to India, as he has included it in his world tour. He will be kickstarting his performance in India from Mumbai on December 6

Legendary guitarist Steve Vai is all set to perform at Dublin Square in Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai in Kurla. It has been a busy year as the venue has hosted many international musicians this year, apart from Indian artists.



It also happens to be the first time that the American guitarist, songwriter and producer is coming to India, as he has included it in his world tour. He will be kickstarting his performance in India from Mumbai on December 6.



The concert promises to be nothing less than a dream. With him performing some of his best songs and a passionate audience, the stage will be on fire.

Steve Vai has sold over 15 million records and received 3 Grammy awards for his music. The audience has grooved to his music for over 40 years and continues to do so.



The secret to his successful and long-standing career is a piece of advice that he gives to upcoming musicians, “listen to your musical instincts and inner melodies.”



Due to this, his music has always been relatable, unique, and fun. Along with this, he is also an outstanding performer. His recent album 'Inviolate Tour', has gained a lot of attention from the audience and has been a success.



Over the years, Vai has played with many musicians including Frank Zappa, as well as as well as rock bands such as Whitesnake, Alcatrazz, Spinal Tap, The David Lee Roth Band, Generation Axe and Bad4Good, among other ensembles.

