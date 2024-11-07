The highly anticipated three-city trek, scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, will also feature a first-time performance in New Delhi on December 14 followed by a stop in Chandigarh on December 21

In response to overwhelming fan requests and the rapid sell-out of tickets for his Brownprint India Tour presented by White Fox India, Punjabi global music sensation AP Dhillon has announced a fresh batch of limited tickets for his top 250 avid fans per city. The highly anticipated tour, which features performances in three cities exclusively, promises to be a night to remember. To ensure more fans can experience the electrifying live show, the promoter has decided to re-open and extend the inventory of the singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer's 3-city tour.

Aman Kumar, Founder, White Fox India states, “The overwhelming response to the Brownprint India Tour has been nothing short of incredible. We are so grateful for the love and support from the fans. As a mark of appreciation, we are excited to announce that we're releasing exclusive tickets for the super fans despite the tour running to full capacity. Ticketholders for the superfan segment will get exclusive access to specially curated AP Dhillon merchandise and early access to the venue as opposed to other general ticket holders.”

The new batch of superfan tickets will be priced upwards of Rs 10,999/- and will go on sale on November 9 at 1 pm through Insider.in. Fans are encouraged to act quickly, as tickets are expected to sell out again.

The critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer AP Dhillon is making a highly anticipated return to India after a hiatus of three years with a three-city tour by White Fox India in support of his latest EP ‘The Brownprint’. This announcement marks his second tour in the country, following his previous run in 2021 which was met with overwhelming enthusiasm and sold-out crowds, including appearances by Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

The highly anticipated three-city trek, scheduled to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, will also feature a first-time performance in New Delhi on December 14 followed by a stop in Chandigarh on December 21.

The India tour announcement comes on the heels of Dhillon’s global deal with Republic Records followed by the star-studded release of ‘The Brownprint’ featuring Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Atlanta rap titan Gunna, Nigerian-born Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr as well as Punjabi icon Jazzy B. The nine-track compilation witnessed Dhillon flexing his artistic versatility to create a masterpiece that transcends geographies and genres, and further demonstrating his commitment to pushing artistic boundaries and embracing diversity in music.