AP Dhillon will be performing in Mumbai on December 7. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Ahead of his three-city 'The Brownprint' India tour this December, global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon continues his meteoric rise with the release of the music video for his latest single, ‘To Be Continued...’ from his critically acclaimed EP, 'The Brownprint'.

The music video for "To Be Continued...", a fan favorite from AP Dhillon's The Brownprint EP, is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant piece directed and edited by Dhillon. Set against the backdrop of a tranquil farm, the evocative visual showcases Dhillon's artistic depth and emotional range as he grapples with heartbreak.

He is shown tending a horse, gazing at the sky, visibly overwhelmed by memories of a lost love. The camera captures his intimate performance, his heartbreaking verses underscored by the ethereal sounds of a string quartet by a river and a solo pianist in a nearby field. The poignant imagery culminates in a symbolic burning of flowers, followed by a campfire consuming the piano—a potent visual metaphor for letting go of the past. The picturesque music video not only complements the heartfelt lyrics but also highlights Dhillon’s diverse talents as not just a singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer but also a director.

AP Dhillon states, “Heartbreak, healing, and hope—those are the threads that weave through the stories I tell in my music. The visual story in 'To Be Continued...' is just the beginning. The India tour will be an extension of that narrative, a chance to connect with everyone on a deeper level and bring the music video to life.”

The Brownprint serves as an introduction to Dhillon’s artistic skill set at the dawn of his career’s next era as he embarks on his much anticipated second India tour after almost a hiatus of three years. It has only magnified the musician’s imprint on the culture as it has tallied tens of millions of streams with singles such as ‘Bora Bora’ (featuring Ayra Starr), ‘After Midnight’ ‘Losing Myself’ (featuring Gunna) and ‘Old Money’ (featuring Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt).

‘To Be Continued...’ is available now on all major streaming platforms via Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada.