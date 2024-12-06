Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis is back in the saddle as Maharashtra CM
Baba Siddique shooters wanted to target Salman Khan, too, but failed
Borivali: Illegal hawkers coming back as BMC, police fail to launch coordinated action
Investment scam: Colaba banana trader loses Rs 67 lakh after downloading app
Wondered why Tilak Bridge traffic is up? Blame it on Sion bridge
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > AP Dhillon drops new video ahead of three city India tour

AP Dhillon drops new video ahead of three-city India tour

Updated on: 06 December,2024 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The music video for "To Be Continued...", a fan favorite from AP Dhillon's The Brownprint EP, is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant piece directed and edited by Dhillon

AP Dhillon drops new video ahead of three-city India tour

AP Dhillon will be performing in Mumbai on December 7. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article
AP Dhillon drops new video ahead of three-city India tour
x
00:00

Ahead of his three-city 'The Brownprint' India tour this December, global Punjabi music sensation AP Dhillon continues his meteoric rise with the release of the music video for his latest single, ‘To Be Continued...’ from his critically acclaimed EP, 'The Brownprint'. 


The music video for "To Be Continued...", a fan favorite from AP Dhillon's The Brownprint EP, is a visually stunning and emotionally resonant piece directed and edited by Dhillon. Set against the backdrop of a tranquil farm, the evocative visual showcases Dhillon's artistic depth and emotional range as he grapples with heartbreak. 


He is shown tending a horse, gazing at the sky, visibly overwhelmed by memories of a lost love. The camera captures his intimate performance, his heartbreaking verses underscored by the ethereal sounds of a string quartet by a river and a solo pianist in a nearby field. The poignant imagery culminates in a symbolic burning of flowers, followed by a campfire consuming the piano—a potent visual metaphor for letting go of the past. The picturesque music video not only complements the heartfelt lyrics but also highlights Dhillon’s diverse talents as not just a singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer but also a director. 


AP Dhillon states, “Heartbreak, healing, and hope—those are the threads that weave through the stories I tell in my music. The visual story in 'To Be Continued...' is just the beginning. The India tour will be an extension of that narrative, a chance to connect with everyone on a deeper level and bring the music video to life.”

The Brownprint serves as an introduction to Dhillon’s artistic skill set at the dawn of his career’s next era as he embarks on his much anticipated second India tour after almost a hiatus of three years. It has only magnified the musician’s imprint on the culture as it has tallied tens of millions of streams with singles such as ‘Bora Bora’ (featuring Ayra Starr), ‘After Midnight’ ‘Losing Myself’ (featuring Gunna) and ‘Old Money’ (featuring Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt).

‘To Be Continued...’ is available now on all major streaming platforms via Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

AP Dhillon Lifestyle news Music indian music punjab culture news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK