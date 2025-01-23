B Praak and Jaani launch devotional music label; first bhajan sung by Shreya Ghoshal

The devotional music label, Kripa Records, is dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture

B Praak and Jaani, the duo behind several musical hits, have launched a devotional music label dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture. Named Kripa Records, the label will mark its beginning with a soulful bhajan sung by Shreya Ghoshal, a renowned voice of the Indian music industry.

The song, titled ‘Aayiye Ram Ji’, features actress Shriya Saran.

This collaboration brings together B Praak’s heart-touching composition, Jaani’s poetic acumen and Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful voice to create a devotional musical piece that expects to strike a deep emotional chord with listeners.

Speaking about the venture, B Praak shares, “Devotional music has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a genre I’ve been deeply attached to, and I’ve always felt a sense of peace and purpose when creating or listening to devotional songs.”

“With Kripa Records, I wanted to take this personal connection and transform it into an entrepreneurial journey. This label is not just a business venture; it’s a mission to bring people closer to their roots and spirituality through music. Starting this label has been a dream, and having Shreya Ghoshal sing the first bhajan is the perfect way to begin this journey of faith and music,” he adds.

The duo envisions the label as a mission to create meaningful art that connects deeply with people’s spiritual and emotional sides.

The bhajan by Shreya Ghoshal is set to release on Monday, January 27.