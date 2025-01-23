Breaking News
B Praak and Jaani launch devotional music label; first bhajan sung by Shreya Ghoshal

Updated on: 23 January,2025 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The devotional music label, Kripa Records, is dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture

B Praak and Jaani launch devotional music label; first bhajan sung by Shreya Ghoshal


B Praak and Jaani, the duo behind several musical hits, have launched a devotional music label dedicated to celebrating Indian spirituality and culture. Named Kripa Records, the label will mark its beginning with a soulful bhajan sung by Shreya Ghoshal, a renowned voice of the Indian music industry.


The song, titled ‘Aayiye Ram Ji’, features actress Shriya Saran.


This collaboration brings together B Praak’s heart-touching composition, Jaani’s poetic acumen and Shreya Ghoshal’s soulful voice to create a devotional musical piece that expects to strike a deep emotional chord with listeners.


Speaking about the venture, B Praak shares, “Devotional music has always held a special place in my heart. It’s a genre I’ve been deeply attached to, and I’ve always felt a sense of peace and purpose when creating or listening to devotional songs.”

“With Kripa Records, I wanted to take this personal connection and transform it into an entrepreneurial journey. This label is not just a business venture; it’s a mission to bring people closer to their roots and spirituality through music. Starting this label has been a dream, and having Shreya Ghoshal sing the first bhajan is the perfect way to begin this journey of faith and music,” he adds.

The duo envisions the label as a mission to create meaningful art that connects deeply with people’s spiritual and emotional sides.

The bhajan by Shreya Ghoshal is set to release on Monday, January 27.

shreya ghoshal Spiritual Music culture lifestyle

